WWE reportedly signs Roderick Strong to new contract

Roderick Strong will be in the WWE for the foreseeable future.

Fightful is reporting that the NXT star has signed a new contract with the company. Recently, Strong re-debuted on the NXT brand as the leader of the Diamond Mine faction.

Strong has been an NXT mainstay as a part of Undisputed Era with Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish. He is a former NXT North American Champion.

