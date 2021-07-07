Tegan Nox makes return to NXT, interrupts tag team title match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The battery is now charged up to 100%.

Early during Tuesday’s NXT Great American Bash, the battery charging graphic shown for the last few weeks that has generated curiosity among fans reached 91%. During the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match between The Way and Io Shirai & Zoey Stark, the battery reached a full 100% and the lights went out. When they came back on, Tegan Nox stood at the top of the ramp. It was her first appearance on NXT TV since tearing her ACL in September of last year.

Nox’s return distracted Candice LaRae, which allowed Stark and Shirai to get the upper hand and win the match to become new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

CATCH-UP: NXT Championship match announced for television next week, Samoa Joe to serve as guest referee