Next week on NXT, Johnny Gargano will face Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship. Per General Manager William Regal, Samoa Joe will serve as the special referee.

Kross and Gargano faced off during tonight’s Great American Bash, a week after Kross attempted to hit Gargano with a car. Gargano said that he would expose Kross in the ring. Kross rebutted and said it was real life and people like Gargano “get the living daylights beaten out of them by people like him.”

Gargano left the ring and Kross attempted to attack him. Samoa Joe stepped in to slow Kross down and was successful in doing so. Currently, Joe is Regal’s enforcer, but can only physically get involved with talent if provoked.

