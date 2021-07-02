SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mercedes Martinez is reportedly suffering from a concussion thanks to being on the receiving end of a botched spinning kick from Xia Li Tuesday night.

Martinez teamed with Jake Atlas to take on Li & Boa in a mixed tag team match. Li hit Martinez with the kick, which caused her to crumple to the mat. The referee immediately called for the match to end and awarded the victory to Li & Boa.

The Wrestling Observer report on the concussion to Martinez indicates there isn’t a definitive timetable for her return and that her absence may be for a few weeks or more.

