VIP AUDIO 8/1 – WKH – 15 Yrs Ago Hotline: How Punk was fitting in behind scenes in ECW, backstage details on RVD-Sabu drug controversy, Heyman’s heel turn, Raw review (90 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features several vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 15 years ago this month beginning with a July 6, 2006 Keller News Update where Wade goes in depth with insider insight and backstage news on the Sabu and Rob Van Dam controversy this week including: More details on what police found, and why it wasn’t as bad as it even initially appeared to the cop…. How both Sabu and RVD handled it, and surprising details on how Vince McMahon has reacted to one of them…. Which of the two has been more apologetic, and how that scored points with management and fellow wrestlers…. How the situation was handled backstage last night…. Who else from ECW specifically was pulled over on Sunday night by cops and why…. The politics and rationale behind Paul Heyman’s heel turn…. How the light punishment to both wrestlers could hardly be the end of this story, though…. What the morale is in ECW at this point after four weeks of TV and this controversy added to the situation…. What was planned for Monday regarding RVD’s mystery partner on Raw had the drug incident not occurred…. Fallout from the crowd at the ECW-only TV event and how wrestlers felt about the atmosphere…. How Test and C.M. Punk were fitting in as ECW wrestlers…. Other backstage notes such as the agents on duty, high-level personnel there or not there, and much more…. Plus Keller’s thoughts on Monday’s Raw.

PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers questions about the future of Trish Stratus in WWE, Tommy Dreamer’s involvement in ECW behind the scenes, what the plans were for the Edge-Cena-RVD mystery partner tag match on Raw on Monday, the original plans for DX, and the Kane-Kane storyline.

PWTorch editor Wade Keller gives his segment-by-segment thoughts on the July 10 Raw including a prediction that a certain John Cena match would have a 40 percent chance to be a WrestleMania match some day.

