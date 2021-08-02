FREE PODCAST 8/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Tom Stoup joins Greg to discuss the release of Bray Wyatt, the latest in NXT, AEW, Impact, more (110 min)

News Ticker

August 2, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Tom Stoup to talk about Bray Wyatt’s release, Impact Homecoming, and AEW. They answer calls and emails on the potential of another wrestling boom, what AEW Rampage will look like, Cena working house shows as an injury risk, and more.

