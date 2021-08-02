VIP AUDIO 8/1 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Bray Wyatt released, AEW-Domino’s controversy, United Center ticket sales, Hangman Page trajectory, Cena’s positive crowd reactions so far, more (72 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

The release of Bray Wyatt/Fiend and the potential future of the performer Windham Lawrence Rotunda

The Domino’s pizza controversy with AEW Dynamite’s main event between Chris Jericho and Nick Gage.

AEW being on the verge already of selling out United Center for the presumed AEW debut of C.M. Punk

Is there a rush to crown Hangman Page the AEW Champion or should AEW delay it because of Bryan Danielson and Punk?

The positive reaction to John Cena among not just kids, but also adults, and what might be the cause of it.

The tepid response to Sasha Banks in Minneapolis on Friday night.

