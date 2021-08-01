Jon Moxley set to wrestle at NJPW Resurgence show on August 14

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Moxley is heading to The Torch at the L.A. Coliseum for NJPW Resurgence.

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that Moxley would team with a mystery partner to take on Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows.

OFFICIAL After challenges issued and accepted over social media this weekend, a huge match now set for #njResurgence 8/14! Jon Moxley & X vs Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows! Who is Moxley's mystery drinking buddy? TICKETS: https://t.co/6ukDAMgO4C

WATCH:https://t.co/xwHmvyawrl pic.twitter.com/1LwN0eKuIs — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 2, 2021

Resurgence takes place on August 14. Other announced matches on the card include Lance Archer vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP United States Championship and Jay White vs. David Finlay for the Never Openweight Championship. Resurgence marks the first New Japan Pro Wrestling show with fans in the United States since the pandemic started in early 2020.

