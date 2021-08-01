News Ticker

Jon Moxley set to wrestle at NJPW Resurgence show on August 14

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

August 1, 2021

Jon Moxley (media photo courtesy AEW)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Moxley is heading to The Torch at the L.A. Coliseum for NJPW Resurgence.

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that Moxley would team with a mystery partner to take on Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows.

Resurgence takes place on August 14. Other announced matches on the card include Lance Archer vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP United States Championship and Jay White vs. David Finlay for the Never Openweight Championship. Resurgence marks the first New Japan Pro Wrestling show with fans in the United States since the pandemic started in early 2020.

CATCH-UP: Hiroshi Tanahashi set to challenge for the IWGP US Championship, appears via video on Dynamite

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021