AEW sells out United Center for “First Dance” episode of Rampage

AEW has sold out Chicago’s United Center for their specialty “First Dance” episode of AEW Rampage.

WrestleTix reported the news just 10 minutes after the general public on-sale this morning. Tickets allocated for the pre-sale sold out on Friday.

AEW Rampage @ United Center:

An early screenshot of the General Public onsale. First count I grabbed was 1,020. Mostly 200 section seats made available. In 5 minutes they are all gone (some could re-emerge if someone doesn't complete transaction). SOLD OUT. pic.twitter.com/NVUTVh2iIj — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) August 2, 2021

“The First Dance” episode of AEW Rampage was announced less than a week ago on AEW Dynamite. The announcement coincided with rumors, news, and teases of C.M. Punk’s return to pro wrestling. AEW Rampage makes its TNT debut on Friday August 13 at 10pm EST.

