CM Punk reportedly negotiating a return to wrestling

The Best In The World is angling for a return to pro wrestling.

Fightful Select is reporting that Punk is participating in ongoing talks for an in-ring return. The report indicates that a contract, return date, creative, and other details are unknown at the time. High officials in WWE believe Punk is heading to AEW, though neither the company or Punk have confirmed the news.

Punk has not wrestled a match since the 2014 Royal Rumble. Punk walked out of the WWE after the event and has only dabbled in non-wrestling roles in various places since.

