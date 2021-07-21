Nick Gage appears on AEW Dynamite, set to face Chris Jericho

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Nick Gage made his AEW debut tonight on Dynamite.

Chris Jericho defeated Shawn Spears in the first of MJF’s Labor of Jericho series of matches. After the match, MJF revealed that the second match of the series would be a no disqualification match and that his opponent would be Nick Gage. At that time, Gage’s music hit and he walked through the curtain with a pizza cutter in hand. Jericho appeared stunned in the ring as Gage stared at him from the ramp. Gage is the current GCW World Champion.

MJF laid down the gauntlet for Jericho and said he must survive and win five matches of his choosing in order to face him in another match. Jericho agreed and the Labors of Jericho were born.

MJF and Jericho have been embroiled in a blood feud for the better part of this year. Jericho’s Inner Circle lost to MJF’s Pinnacle in the first-ever Blood and Guts match, but the Inner Circle won the Stadium Stampede rematch at Double or Nothing.

