Jay White set to appear on Impact TV Thursday night

After his shocking appearance at Slammiversary, Jay White will appear in the Impact Zone on Thursday night. Impact revealed the news on social media, but did not indicate what White would do on the program.

The Slammiversary main event saw Kenny Omega successfully defend the Impact World Championship against Sami Callihan. As Omega celebrated the win in the ring, White walked out and confronted him face to face.

Jay White is the leader of Bullet Club and the Never Openweight Champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

