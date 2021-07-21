New Japan issues update on Ibushi’s health status, will miss next three days of action

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan announced on their website that Kota Ibushi is going to be held off three upcoming shows because he is suffering from the effects of aspiration pneumonia. Ibushi is set to challenge IWGP World Hvt. Champion Shingo Takagi at Wrestle Grand Slam at Tokyo Dome on July 25 in the main event. Ibushi status will be reevaluated prior to the show.

New Japan also clarified that Kota Ibushi is not suffering from any side effects from his recent COVID-19 vaccination. It had been originally announced that Ibushi was being suffering from the side effects of his COVID-19 vaccination and that was why had had previously missed time in the ring. New Japan wrote, “Ibushi’s illness was originally reported as a result of side effects arising from his COVID-19 vaccination. Aspiration pneumonia has no connection to COVID vaccinations, and Ibushi’s illness is not a result of his inoculation. We apologise for any misunderstanding. Ibushi has also tested negative for COVID-19.”

Ibushi has not wrestled since July 2 when he beat Yota Tsuji. Ibushi was scheduled to tag with Master Wato on all three upcoming New Japan events leading into Wrestle Grand Slam at Tokyo Dome on Sunday. He will be replaced by Tomoaki Honma.