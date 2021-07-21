News Ticker

NJPW Strong lineup announced for this week, Tag Team Turbulence tournament continues, Lawler vs. Kojima main event

By Sean Radican, PWTorch columnist (Twitter: @SR_Torch)

July 21, 2021

New Japan has announce the lineup for NJPW Strong: Tag Team Turbulence, which will air this Friday on Fite.tv and NJPW World at 10pm ET.

The show will feature the following lineup:

  • Tom Lawler vs. Satoshi Kojima – Strong Openweight Championship match
  • Yuji Nagata & Ren Narita vs. The Good Brothers – Tag Team Turbulence Semi-final round match
  • Chris Dickinson & Brody King vs. Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs – Tag Team Turbulence Semi-final round match

