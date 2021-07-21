NJPW Strong lineup announced for this week, Tag Team Turbulence tournament continues, Lawler vs. Kojima main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
New Japan has announce the lineup for NJPW Strong: Tag Team Turbulence, which will air this Friday on Fite.tv and NJPW World at 10pm ET.
The show will feature the following lineup:
- Tom Lawler vs. Satoshi Kojima – Strong Openweight Championship match
- Yuji Nagata & Ren Narita vs. The Good Brothers – Tag Team Turbulence Semi-final round match
- Chris Dickinson & Brody King vs. Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs – Tag Team Turbulence Semi-final round match
