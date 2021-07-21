New Japan adds two matches to Resurgence PPV lineup

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan has added two matches to their Resurgence PPV lineup. Resurgence is set to take place on Aug. 14 in Los Angeles. It will air live in Japanese on NJPW World and live on PPV in English on Fite.tv.

New Japan has announced that Alex Coughlin vs. Karl Fredericks will take place as part of the Alex Coughlin Challenge Series as he tries to break away from being a Young Lion at the L.A. Dojo. Also added to the card is Fred Rosser & Wheeler Yuta & Rocky Romero vs. TJP & Clark Connors & Ren Narita in a Six Man Tag match.

The main event of the show will feature Jay White defending the NEVER Openweight Championship against David Finlay.

The announced lineup is as follows: