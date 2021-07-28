SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW is kicking off the Rampage era with a massive show in Chicago.

Tony Schiavone announced on this week’s episode of Dynamite that the second episode of AEW Rampage on Friday August 20, would emanate from the United Center in Chicago. It will be a specialty episode of the program titled “The First Dance.”

The United Center can seat over 20,000 fans and is a step up in size relative to other buildings the company has run in the market. After the announcement, Darby Allin was interviewed backstage and said he would be in Chicago for the event. He said that there was only one place to prove you’re the best, and that’s in AEW. Allin emphasized “Even if you think you’re the Best in the World,” as part of his interview, drawing a reaction from the audience thanks to the parallels of that phrase to Chicago’s own, CM Punk.

AEW Rampage is the company’s second flagship show. It will premiere on August 13 on TNT.

