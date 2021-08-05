FREE PODCAST 8/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn & Dehnel: Cody vs. Malakai Black in main event and teasing retirement, continuation of Page-Omega, Jericho-Guerrera, Christian Cage named number one contender, more (160 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Joel Dehnel to discuss AEW Dynamite with listener calls, an onsite correspondent, and emails. Discussion points include the Cody Rhodes retirement angle, whether or not Cody is turning heel, the presentation of Malakai Black, Black’s definitive win and corresponding crowd reaction, Jericho vs. Guerrera, Christian Cage’s momentum, possible All Out opponents for the Young Bucks, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO