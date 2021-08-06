News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/6 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: Did Punk’s brand suffer from UFC and Fox Sports forays, what if Vince and TK switched rosters, legal take on Cena stealing Summerslam contract, mid-’90s gimmicks, MLW, more (54 min)

August 6, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:

  • Evaluating mid-’90s WWE gimmicks such as Freddy Joe Floyd, T.L. Hopper, The Goon, etc.
  • Thoughts on MLW Battle Riot.
  • Could the 5th Labour of Jericho be C.M. Punk and would that be a good idea?
  • How disastrous to his reputation was Punk’s UFC run and agreeing to return for the WWE talk show on Fox Sports Net?
  • What does Bray Wyatt do next? And what were his highs and lows and did they drop the bell with him against John Cena and Undertaker?
  • If Vince McMahon and Tony Khan traded their entire rosters, which wrestlers would end up getting pushed?
  • A legal perspective on John Cena stealing and signing the Summerslam contract from Finn Balor, and a potential variation and loophole on cashing in the Money in the Bank contract.
  • Reaction to Max Caster and his controversial and now censored rap.
  • What WWE wrestlers would not get a positive response if they showed up on AEW TV?
  • The trajectory of the Christian Cage, Hangman Page, Dark Order, AEW Title situation.

*


