VIP AUDIO 8/6 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: Did Punk’s brand suffer from UFC and Fox Sports forays, what if Vince and TK switched rosters, legal take on Cena stealing Summerslam contract, mid-’90s gimmicks, MLW, more (54 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:
- Evaluating mid-’90s WWE gimmicks such as Freddy Joe Floyd, T.L. Hopper, The Goon, etc.
- Thoughts on MLW Battle Riot.
- Could the 5th Labour of Jericho be C.M. Punk and would that be a good idea?
- How disastrous to his reputation was Punk’s UFC run and agreeing to return for the WWE talk show on Fox Sports Net?
- What does Bray Wyatt do next? And what were his highs and lows and did they drop the bell with him against John Cena and Undertaker?
- If Vince McMahon and Tony Khan traded their entire rosters, which wrestlers would end up getting pushed?
- A legal perspective on John Cena stealing and signing the Summerslam contract from Finn Balor, and a potential variation and loophole on cashing in the Money in the Bank contract.
- Reaction to Max Caster and his controversial and now censored rap.
- What WWE wrestlers would not get a positive response if they showed up on AEW TV?
- The trajectory of the Christian Cage, Hangman Page, Dark Order, AEW Title situation.
