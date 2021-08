SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including John Cena and Roman Reigns go face-to-face, Bianca Belair-Sasha Banks contract signing, Shinsuke Nakamura challenges Apollo Crews for IC Title, Seth Rollins talks about Edge, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO