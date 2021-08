VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #668 (September 4, 2001): Keller Evaluations Biggest Winners and Losers of WCW since WWF buyout, Linda McMahon addresses declines in WWF business, Keller’s Angle-Shane DVD review

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #668 cover-dated September 4, 2001: This issue includes a cover story featuring an overview of WWE’s declining business and her excuses for it… WWF Newswire has the latest of many plans to relaunch WCW as a separate brand… Torch Talk with Konnan with his thoughts on various colleagues… Wade Keller’s BBL editorial looks at the winners and losers of WCW since the WWF buyout… Plus Live Event Report, ETC. Newswire, 1991 Backtrack, Keller’s DV D Review of Kurt Angle-Shane McMahon…



