VIP AUDIO 8/19 – WKH – The News: Reigns takes shots at Punk and addresses his heel turn, NXT and AEW viewership update, Christian celebrates title win on Impact, more (25 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including Roman Reigns takes shots at C.M. Punk and addresses his heel turn, NXT and AEW viewership update including 3-day and 7-day totals, Christian celebrates title win on Impact, WWE sought out Mike Tyson for a Summerslam voiceover, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO