FREE PODCAST 8/21 – WKPWP Interview Classics with Conrad Thompson and Matt Morgan: (10 Yrs Ago) Morgan talks Summerslam, Takeover, Reigns, then Conrad talks podcasting with Flair (170 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents two Interview Classics from ten years ago. The first is his interview with former WWE and TNA wrestler Matt Morgan who talks about Summerslam, NXT Takeover, Ambrose on Stone Cold Podcast, Roman Reigns’s push, life after wrestling, and more, including a mix of live callers and email questions. Then, in a bonus interview, we present Jim Valley’s interview with Conrad Thompson talking about working with Ric Flair on his podcast, Flair’s career, Mid-Atlantic Wrestling Legends Fanfest, and more!

