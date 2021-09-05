News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 9/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Will Cooling talks AEW All Out, NXT’s changes in Japan and potentially UK, Bryan Danielson potential matches, more (147 min)

September 5, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Will Cooling returns to talk about the NXT Japan branch closing and potential fallout with NXT UK, NXT’s fatal flaw prior to the changes, Chase Owens’ crude response to wrestling match critique, a bit of Premier League chat regarding Ronaldo and blackouts, and a mini AEW All Out preview.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021