VIP AUDIO 9/4 – NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam in MetLife Dome N1 PPV Roundtable (w/Radican & Machado): Thoughts on Tanahashi vs. Ibushi main event, Cobb’s big performance vs. Okada, Sho vs. Yoh, more (62 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch contributor Javier Machado for the NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam in MetLife Dome Night 1 PPV roundtable. Radican and Machado discuss the Tanahashi vs. Ibushi main event, Cobb’s big performance against Okada, and Sho vs. Yoh and the post-match ramifications, and they take a look ahead to night 2 on Sunday.

