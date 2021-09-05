VIP AUDIO 9/4 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Reigns vs. Balor for Universal Title, Lesnar’s theme plays as ringtone on Heyman’s phone, Becky and Belair have lengthy verbal exchange, Edge-Seth rematch set, more (33 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor for the Universal Title, Brock Lesnar’s theme plays as ringtone on Heyman’s phone, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair have lengthy verbal exchange, Edge-Seth Rollins rematch set, Sami Zayn vs. Dominik Mysterio, and more. Also, some thoughts at the start on the NXT artist’s rendering teaser of the makeover debuting on Sept. 14.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO