HEYDORN’S TAKE: Don’t hold me to this – WWE Extreme Rules 2021

I don’t know. It just doesn’t feel like a WWE Extreme Rules PPV event without an eye for an eye match, ya know? Remember that madness? Alas, it’s that time of year and WWE goes extreme Sunday night on Peacock. Kind of, anyway.

Overall, this event has B-show syndrome. There are some big stars on the show to be sure. Many have been left off, though. Namely the new WWE Champion, Big E, Seth Rollins, Edge, and Sasha Banks. Not necessarily a bad thing as it prevents overexposure, but indicative of this show’s status within WWE’s hierarchy. The show also falls directly after Summerslam, before a Blood Money show, and with Survivor Series right around the corner. That spot? Also known as the doldrums of WWE’s calendar year.

All that ranting aside, the show is still delivering a Roman Reigns match, The Demon, and Becky Lynch’s first match in over a year. Still pretty good even if everyone will be leaving with both eyes fully intact.

Call this a preview, a calm look into the distant future, or a gaze into a wondrous crystal ball; just don’t hold me to anything, ok?

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair – WWE Smackdown Women’s’ Championship

It’s hard to believe given how over Becky Lynch has been for the last three years, but the heel turn is working. Audiences are booing her and it’s helping elevate Bianca Belair. Belair is doing her part too and leaning into her authentic personality instead of the gimmick to go toe to toe with Lynch. We’ll see some Belair strength spots in the match, but look for Lynch to leave with the title. With the draft on tap, Belair seems primed for Monday Night Raw and the show could really use her.

The Usos vs. Street Profits – WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship

These guys are going to have a great match. Both teams have chemistry together and that leads to a big fight feel. Smackdown is still very much a show that circles around Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. That group needs the belts for logical optics around the act. Despite a strong fight from the Street Profits, the Usos retain.

Carmella vs. Liv Morgan

Not exactly a hot feud, but an important one for Morgan. WWE has to go with her, or, ya know, don’t go with her. They’ve been start and stop with her for months and she’s been weakened because of it. Time to move forward and they will with this match. Morgan gets the victory and whatever happens next, happens next.

Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss – WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss has desperately needed a target for the voodoo elements of her character and she’s found a good one in Charlotte Flair. Bliss comes across as likable as she messes with Flair and combated Flair’s alpha nature with her craziness. Flair has sold well for Bliss, while not sacrificing her status as top dog in the division. Bliss is a needle mover for the company and a loss would set her back. The gimmick needs the credibility of a major win. Bliss gets it here and Flair stays on track to break her father’s championship record.

Damian Priest vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus – WWE United States Championship

Not a fan of the booking that turned this into a triple threat match, but it protects Priest and Sheamus, leaving a final singles match on the table in the future. Not sure why you wouldn’t run that match on a PPV, but so be it. This match is all about Priest. Look for him to shine, retain the title, and for Hardy to take the fall in the end.

Roman Reigns vs. The Demon (Finn Balor) – WWE Universal Championship

Well-built from start to finish. Reigns vs. Balor, while good from an in-ring perspective, lacks intrigue due to Balor’s position on the card and plenty of business on the table for Reigns as champion. The Demon adds a layer. It adds a layer of “what if” due to The Demon being undefeated. Look, a Reigns victory is still assured, but this addition should make for a more dramatic outing between both with the Extreme Rules stipulation in tow.

