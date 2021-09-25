WWE EXTREME RULES PPV PRIMER 9/26: Javier’s preview & predictions for Reigns vs. Balor, Lynch vs. Belair, Flair vs. Bliss, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On September 26, 2021, WWE Extreme Rules 2021 will be airing from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Only two matches this year will have “extreme rules”, the match between Roman Reigns and “The Demon” Finn Balor for the WWE Universal Title, and the triple threat between Damian Priest, Jeff Hardy, and Sheamus since triple threats matches are de facto “extreme rules” matches. The two WWE women’s singles titles and the WWE Smackdown Tag team Titles will also be defended.

Roman Reigns (c) vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor – WWE Universal Championship Extreme Rules Match

Story in a nutshell: After failing to defeat the champion Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship as himself, Finn Balor unleashes his undefeated alter ego, the Demon.

After Roman Reigns denied John Cena’s challenge for Summerslam, Finn Balor stepped up to challenge Reigns. Reigns, fearing Cena, accepted hoping to have an excuse not to face Cena. During the contract signing between Reigns and Balor, Cena ended up signing the contract due to shenanigans involving then “Bum-ass” Corbin. After Summerslam, Balor pressed for his opportunity at the title and received it. Balor lost but the “Demon” was teased. The Demon is an alter ego Balor uses to bring out his more aggressive side. The Demon has been undefeated as of now. At the go-home show, Montez Ford insulted the Bloodline and Reigns demanded a match with him. Reigns won, naturally, but the Usos and Reigns continued attacking Ford until the Demon appeared. Kendo sticks, chairs, and tables got involved to justify the Extreme Rules stipulation.

Prediction and analysis: The Demon loses his first match. I don’t think it will be a clean win for Reigns, since I think they might want to protect the Demon. It’s possible that the match doesn’t have a finish if Brock Lesnar gets involved.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair – WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Story in a nutshell: Bianca Belair gets her chance to regain the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship after losing it to Becky Lynch in twenty-six seconds in her surprise return at Summerslam.

Then champion Bianca Belair was supposed to defend the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship at Summerslam against Sasha Banks who was unable to appear for unspecified reasons (and whose whereabouts are STILL currently unknown). Carmella was chosen as her replacement, but Becky Lynch made here surprise return and took out Carmella, becoming Belair’s new challenger. Lynch took advantage of Belair’s show of sportsmanship and sucker punched Belair, pinning her in twenty-six seconds. Later, Belair asked for a rematch and Lynch declined forcing Belair to win an opportunity to challenge Lynch in a fatal four-way elimination match. Lynch continued trying to duck Belair’s challenge until Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville ordered the match to take place at Extreme Rules

Prediction and analysis: Rule of thumb, whoever looks strongest on the go-home show is likely to lose. That was Belair, so I think Lynch retains and these two go their separate ways in the draft.

Damian Priest (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy – WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match

Story in a nutshell: After defeating Sheamus on an episode of Raw, Jeff Hardy was added to the WWE United States Championship rematch between Sheamus and the champion, Damian Priest.

Damian Priest defeated Sheamus for the for the WWE United States Title at Summerslam. The following night, Priest came out to defend Bill Goldberg’s honor when Bobby Lashley and MVP were running him down. This led to a match between Lashley and Priest, but Sheamus interfered. Drew McIntyre made the save leading to a tag match. This led to a triple threat match for the US title between McIntyre, Priest, and Sheamus. Priest won, pinning McIntyre. A match was set between McIntyre and Sheamus to determine Priest’s next challenger. Sheamus won. The Jeff Hardy got involved beating Sheamus to get in on the match making it a triple threat.

Prediction and analysis: Normally the champion retains in a multi-man match unless said champion needs to lose the title while being protected. With the draft coming up, I think Priest loses the title, but does not take the pin.

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss – WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Story in a nutshell: Unfazed by Alexa Bliss’s attempts at mind games, Charlotte Flair defends her title against Alexa Bliss.

While giving her “state of the championship” address after winning the championship, Charlotte Flair was interrupted by Alexa Bliss. After a match where Flair successfully defended her title against Shayna Baszler, Bliss appeared and gave Flair a gift. It was a doll effigy of Flair named Charly. Flair tossed out the doll. Bliss eventually invited Flair to her Playground where she re-presented Flair with the doll effigy, but Flair said she won’t have any part of Bliss’s mind games. The back and forth got personal and the two got physical with Bliss getting the best of Flair with a DDT.

Prediction and analysis: Charlotte Flair retains unless the draft demands otherwise. Since I think ultimately Bianca Belair will ultimately tangle with Flair, I‘m leaning toward her retaining.

Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso (c) vs. Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford – WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

Story in a nutshell: After “earning” a title shot against Jey and Jimmy Uso, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have been questioning the balance in the relationship between the Usos and Roman Reigns drawing the ire of the Usos.

The Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford had a non-title match against Jey and Jimmy Uso. The match ended in a no contest. The following week the Street Profits were granted a title shot but that ended in a disqualification when Roman Reigns interfered when the Usos were in trouble. Another match was made for Extreme Rules. During a promo, Ford called the Usos “Roman’s bitches” prompting Reigns to demand a match with Ford (Dawkins was absent attending a wedding). Reigns beat Ford and Reigns and the Usos put Ford through a table after the match. Finn Balor as the “Demon” made the save.

Prediction and analysis: This is another title that can change hands due to the draft. I’d keep it on the Usos to keep them strong. They also teased the Otis and Gable were interested in the titles.

Liv Morgan vs. Carmella

Story in a nutshell: Liv Morgan has taken issue with Carmella’s stuck-up attitude and wants to put Carmella in her place.

Liv Morgan is tired of Carmella’s attitude, how she talks smack and doesn’t back it up. In a tag match between Liv Morgan and Toni Storm vs. Zelina Vega and Carmella, a crash into the corner had Carmella freaking out that her nose was broken. She and Zelina left the match and lost via count out. The following week Carmella was on commentary at ringside for a match between Morgan and Zelina and distracted Morgan costing her the match.

Prediction and analysis: Unless the company has lost faith in her, Liv Morgan wins.

