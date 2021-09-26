VIP AUDIO 9/25 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including news on Cena-Rock dynamic, did Triple H show up Punk on Raw, McMahon’s rampage on Monday, ROH, more (223 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The Sept. 20, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including the ratings for Smackdown and Raw, plus a look at the quarter hour trends from Impact and what they tell us. Also, Matt Hardy’s latest arrest and decision to go to rehab, Batista news, Hogan news, Lawler update, Nash update, Rock-Cena dynamic and analysis of the pros and cons of a heel Cena turn at Survivor Series.

•The Sept. 21, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format including various topics: Did Triple H show up C.M. Punk last week? Can Sheamus, Morrison, Riley, or Punk ever get to the very top? Why don’t WWE and TNA offer PPV subscriptions? What are the pros and cons of WrestleManias being at big outdoor stadiums?

•The Sept. 22, 2011 episode features a detailed look at Impact Wrestling, making a case that fans should give this show another chance, as it’s suddenly gotten good with strong performances and logical 101 booking headed into Bound for Glory. Also, a sidebar on Vince McMahon’s rampage on Monday.

•The Sept. 23, 2011 episode features a news update on whether all WWE PPVs to become free? A breakdown of WWE’s plans, how realistic is it, what are they up to, and how two different surveys this week vary, plus Impact ratings

•The Sept. 24, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news with a Hollywood theme including updates on Hugh Jackman-Ziggler, Stacy Keibler-George Clooney, Kevin Nash’s latest movie project, plus updates on Heenan, Bruno, Foley, Hardy, Wrestling Revolution, and more.

•The Sept. 25, 2011 episode features an in-depth review of ROH’s new weekly Saturday night TV show debut on Sinclair Broadcasting Group channels in a few dozen markets across the country. PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell is a special guest analyst with Keller as they walk through the show pointing out the strengths and making suggestions on where it could improve going forward.

•The Sept. 26, 2011 episode features an in-depth review of this week’s WWE Raw episode including final hype for Hell in a Cell gets back to the basics, plus Triple H explains the firing of Miz and R-Truth and doubles down on his 250K absurd fine last week and David Otunga debuts his new gimmick.

