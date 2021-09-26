FREE PODCAST 9/26 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Flagship Flashback: (9-26-16) Caldwell’s farewell show with Keller talking Raw, impact of Trump-Clinton, Raw ratings predictions (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (9-26-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller went live right after WWE Monday Night Raw went off the air and was joined by James Caldwell, his last appearance on the Livecast as assistant editor of the Torch. They talked about Raw and the progression of key storylines coming out of the Clash. They also talked with callers about their opinions on the Hillary Clinton-Donald Trump debate. They also shared memories of James’s time with the Torch.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO