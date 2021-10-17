FREE PODCAST 10/16 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Fann & Krol: Two on-site reports, analysis of Full Gear developments including Hangman’s stellar promo, Punk, Mox, Bryan (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by current PWTorch columnist Rich Fann and former PWTorch Newsletter columnist Eric Krol to discuss AEW Dynamite, which included several Full Gear PPV developments, a standout babyface promo from Hangman Page, a Cody-Arn Anderson cinematic video, Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Fish, C.M. Punk on commentary throughout, Dan Lambert and Chris Jericho going at it on the mic, and much more. They also talk with two on-site correspondents who attended Dynamite in Miami including – with proper warning – details on the tapings after Dynamite for next week’s AEW Rampage.

