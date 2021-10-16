News Ticker

Former champion in WWE set to make New Japan Pro Wrestling debut

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

October 16, 2021

Buddy Matthews, formally known as Buddy Murphy in WWE, will make his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling on November 13. New Japan released a promo vignette that revealed the news.

Matthews is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. He was released from the WWE in June.

