Former champion in WWE set to make New Japan Pro Wrestling debut

Buddy Matthews, formally known as Buddy Murphy in WWE, will make his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling on November 13. New Japan released a promo vignette that revealed the news.

'They say as one door closes, another opens… Maybe it was staring at me the entire time.' Buddy Matthews is coming. #njpw #njBitV @SNM_Buddy pic.twitter.com/Wqzk62CTFX — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 17, 2021

Matthews is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. He was released from the WWE in June.

