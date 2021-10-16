Ric Flair to appear at Donald Trump event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ric Flair is set to appear as an honorary host for an upcoming Donald Trump fundraising event.

The event will take place on December 1 at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and will serve as a fundraiser for Republican candidate, Herschel Walker. The news was reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The report indicates that other hosts of the event include former MLB pitcher Tom Glavine, NFL quarterback Doug Flutie, and others.

Flair was granted his release from the WWE this summer. Since then, he’s made appearances for AAA alongside Andrade El Idolo, but was also the subject of heavy scrutiny due to a Dark Side of the Ring episode that detailed the Plane Ride From Hell.

CATCH-UP: Roman Reigns comments on AEW as competition, C.M. Punk, being the best, more