This week on the special Saturday night episode of AEW Dynamite, the brackets for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament were revealed. The tournament will begin on next week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

Match highlights include Bryan Danielson vs. Dustin Rhodes and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Orange Cassidy. Hobbs and Cassidy will clash on Rampage with Rhodes vs. Danielson and Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston on next week’s Dynamite. The finals of this tournament will take a place at Full Gear on November 13 and the winner will become the number one contender for the AEW World Championship.

