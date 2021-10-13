AEW and WarnerMedia talking streaming service

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

An AEW streaming partnership may be on the horizon sooner than later.

In an interview on the Wrasslin podcast, Tony Khan discussed the possibility of an AEW streaming deal and said that product may come to fruition soon.

“I’m talking to great people about WarnerMedia and AEW partnering,” Khan said. “I think there’s a great opportunity as I work with one of the great media companies in the world, and they have a lot of great ideas. So hopefully we can make a solution for the fans, because believe me, I get asked that question every day. It’s a great opportunity for us. I’ve been trying to build the library up.”

AEW has been in existence on national television since the fall of 2019. The company ran its first PPV event in May of that year. There certainly is a market for AEW content on a streaming platform, but the library would have to have a unique hook.

