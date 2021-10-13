VIP AUDIO 10/12 – WKH – The News: Why Khan has reason for optimism about Rampage beating Smackdown on Friday head-to-head, plus Raw rating, GCW news, Bryan vs. Suzuki, ROH Final Battle, Briscoes, more (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including why Tony Khan has reason for optimism about Rampage beating Smackdown on Friday head-to-head, plus Raw rating with some historical perspective on how low it ranks, Daniel Bryan vs. Minoru Suzuki head-to-head with Smackdown, ROH Final Battle date set, the Briscoes headed to GCW for a title match, thoughts on the current King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown brackets, and more.

