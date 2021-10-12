AEW Rampage viewership takes big hit up against MLB playoffs and college football despite C.M. Punk match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday night’s (10/8) episode of AEW Rampage on TNT drew 502,000 viewers, down from 622,000 the prior week and a new series-low. It hadn’t dipped below 600,000 before last Friday’s episode, which featured C.M. Punk vs. Danny Garcia in the opening match and Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage in a Philadelphia Street Fight as the main event.

In the 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.17 rating, also a series-low, down from 0.25 the prior week and well below the 0.33 average for the series prior to last week, excluding the bonus hour on the Sept. 24 episode. It finished no. 15 that night among all cable shows in that demo,

In the male 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.24 rating, also a series low, down from 0.37 the prior week and well below the 0.45 average for the series prior to last week.

The biggest percentage drop was in the 18-34 demo. It drew a 0.08 rating, down from 0.20 the prior week and well below the 0.23 average for the series prior to last week.

The lost viewership was most likely attributable to Major League Baseball playoffs and big college football games that finished ahead of it on cable. The top rated baseball game averaged nearly 4 million viewers.