SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns believes that he is the best in the business when it comes to the art of professional wrestling.

In an interview with Complex.com, Reigns discussed the current competitive landscape of pro wrestling with AEW gaining momentum, but said that the company was not a competitor to him.

“As far as competition, not to me,” said Reigns of AEW. “There might be some other people on our roster who maybe think they need to dig deep and get better as a performer and what they do out there at the art form, but there’s nobody in the whole world, any other promotion, in WWE…I’m better at this art form than everybody else. And I stand on that. That’s the totality of it. I’m not just talking about, ‘Oh, his spots are so good and he counters real well.’ That stuff don’t mean anything to me. When you tally it all up, nobody in this business touches me.”

Reigns also commented on AEW’s acquisition of C.M. Punk and said that he would go head-to-head with Punk in a match if the business was good, but that it wasn’t a match he was clamoring for.

“I wouldn’t say no,” Reigns said on a match with Punk. But I mean, on a personal level, it doesn’t do anything for me. That’s not going to elevate me at all. He’s older now. I haven’t really seen a full match. I’ve seen a clip or two. And to me, a step or two has been lost. Then he also got his ass whooped in the UFC. I don’t think anybody really believes someone who is 200 pounds soaking wet with no explosive bone in their body could ever really do anything to me. I’m 6’3″, 265 pounds, a legitimate athlete who can throw some weight around and has been on the gridiron at the highest level. D1. All ACC. I probably would’ve maintained in the NFL if my health issues didn’t happen when I was 22 years old. So, I mean, when it comes down to it, I’ll throw him and pretty much the rest of that roster out of the club no problem. They’re just little brothers, you know?”

AEW and WWE will collide head-to-head on Friday with Smackdown extending their typical time slot on FS1 and Rampage countering with a special “Buy In” show on YouTube.

CATCH-UP: Tony Khan addresses responding to WWE on Friday competition