Update on WWE’s perception of Tony Khan and the business of AEW

Tony Khan has been on the front lines this week ahead of Friday’s partial head-to-head battle between WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage. Khan has been more directly talkative about WWE, which has cultivated a perception inside wrestling’s biggest company.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Khan’s perception in WWE is that he will end up spending a lot of money competing with them and in turn, lose a lot of money in the long run. The report indicates that folks within WWE, to Vince McMahon, have compared Tony Khan to Ted Turner during the Monday Night Wars, but saying that Turner was smarter than Khan.

