Top AEW Rampage match to air commercial free

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

October 15, 2021

The much hyped C.M. Punk vs. Matt Sydal match on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage will air without commercial interruption. Tony Khan revealed the news Friday on Twitter.

AEW Rampage and WWE Smackdown will run partially head-to-head on Friday for the first-time ever. AEW will run a special “Buy In” show on top of Smackdown’s second hour. WWE is extending Smackdown by 30 minutes to overlap the first half of Rampage.

