Top AEW Rampage match to air commercial free

The much hyped C.M. Punk vs. Matt Sydal match on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage will air without commercial interruption. Tony Khan revealed the news Friday on Twitter.

Thank you to you great wrestling fans who’ve supported @AEW on TNT for over 2 years now, & because of you fans & your support, we’re opening tonight’s LIVE #AEWRampage with @CMPunk (3-0 #AEW record) vs. @MattSydal (21-9 #AEW record), AND that match will be commercial free on TNT! pic.twitter.com/IWRumuwEG6 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 15, 2021

AEW Rampage and WWE Smackdown will run partially head-to-head on Friday for the first-time ever. AEW will run a special “Buy In” show on top of Smackdown’s second hour. WWE is extending Smackdown by 30 minutes to overlap the first half of Rampage.

