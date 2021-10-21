10/21 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Final Bound For Glory hype, Cage and Alexander go face off, Finjuice vs. Bullet Club, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

OCTOBER 21, 2021 (RECORDED)

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT SKYWAY STUDIOS

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Matt Striker, D’Lo Brown

-Clips from last week’s show.

-Show intro video.

(1) FINJUICE (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) vs. BULLET CLUB (Chris Bey & Hikuleo w/El Phantasmo)

Finlay and Hikuleo started the match. Hikuleo knocked Finlay to the mat then tagged in Bey. Finjuice got the advantage on Bey. Finjuice double teamed Hikuleo. Hikuleo back suplexed Finlay. Bey tagged in and stomped Finlay’s hand. Bey put Finlay in a chin lock. Finlay made a comeback and made the tag to Juice.

Juice gave Bey a high backdrop, then punched Bey in the corner. Juice bit Bey’s head. Juice did a cannonball flip on Bey in the corner. Finjuice double teamed Bey, but Hikuleo broke up the pin. Finlay and Bey went back and forth. Bey’s feet accidentally knocked out the referee. Hikuleo choke slammed Finlay. A second referee ran in and counted a two count on Finlay.

Finlay got a jumping neckbreaker on Bey. Juice and Hikuleo tagged in and brawled. Finjuice double teamed Hikuelo. Juice pinned Hikuleo, while Bey pinned Finlay. Both referees counted a pin. The referees argued about which was the legal pin. [c]

WINNERS: No decision in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Decent match while it lasted. I kind of figured there would be an indecisive finish. I expect this to lead to a three way match for the tag team belts at Bound For Glory.)

-Bullet Club and Finjuice were arguing backstage about who won. The referees separated them. Scott D’Amore approached. Scott said he would make a decision by the end of the night about who would get the title match. Scott walked off and the teams resumed arguing.

-Josh and D’Lo ran down the matches for Bound For Glory and the matches for tonight.

-Josh Alexander video. He talked about his childhood, being an only child, and being overweight. He found pro wrestling and it motivated him. He became a tire technician because it was the only job where he could get Fridays off to wrestle on the weekends. Clips were shown of his indy matches. He talked about breaking his neck and thinking he might have to retire.

Alexander talked about breaking his neck as motivation. Training clips were shown. He talked about being stopped in 2016 at the border and being told if he got stopped again coming into the U.S., he would be banned. He decided to be the best wrestler in Canada. A clip was shown of Scott D’Amore giving him a three year contract at an independent show. He no longer had to worry about border issues.

Alexander talked about winning the X Division Title and how he watched the TNA PPVs when he was growing up. He discussed his match with Chris Sabin at Victory Road. He said he beat the best X Division champion of all-time. Clips were shown of him challenging Christian Cage. Alexander said he wants the pressure of challenging the best. He said Cage has him beat in experience. He said the ring was his home though and Cage has to keep up with him.

He said he will never accept failure. He has overcome a lot but he wouldn’t be able to accept failure. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: Excellent feature. The old clips and training footage were a nice touch. Alexander spoke with conviction and everything he said was believable. Terrific hype piece to get people engaged to buy the PPV).

(2) JORDYNNE GRACE & FALLAH BAHH vs. CHELSEA GREEN & CRAZZY STEVE vs. TENILLE DASHWOOD & JOHN SKYLER

All six wrestlers will be in the Digital Media Title match at Bound For Glory. Green and Grace squared off to start. Bahh and Green had an exchange. Green used her speed to evade Bahh. Bahh missed a splash. Green dropkicked Bahh. Steve tagged in and bit Bahh. Skyler got the advantage on Steve.

Tenille got offense on Steve. Tenille and Skyler tagged in and out on Steve. Steve bit Tenille and Skyler. Grace overpowered Tenille. Grace got the spinebuster on Tenille. Grace got the double knees and an elbow drop on Sklyer, followed by a Vader Splash. Bahh splashed Green and Steve in the corner. Bahh went to splash Tenille but Skyler knocked him off the ropes.

Steve knocked Skyler off the apron. Steve DDT’d Bahh. Tenille got the Spotlight Kick on Bahh. Tenille pinned Bahh for the win. [c]

WINNERS: Tenille Dashwood & John Skyler in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Some fun spots. A quick prelude to the Digital Media Title match.)

-Rhino was in the ring after the break. Before he even spoke, Heath’s music played and he walked to the ring. Heath said it’s been a long time since they spoke. He said that he and the fans were confused. Heath said they had been through a lot together. He pleaded with Rhino to say something to him. The fans encouraged Rhino to speak.

Heath said he loved Rhino. He said his kids missed Uncle Rhino. An “Uncle Rhino” chant broke out. The Violent By Design music played and they walked to the ring. Eric Young said VBD is forever and this is Rhino’s family now. Heath told Rhino that VBD wasn’t his family. Heath and Young went back and forth. VBD attacked Heath. Rhino stood by. Fans chanted “Rhino”.

Rhino pulled Deaner off of Heath. Rhino stared at Joe Doering and Eric Young. Young said that Rhino was ready to prove himself. Rhino rolled out of the ring. Young told him to get back in the ring. Rhino went over the railing and to the back. Heath attacked Deaner, but Doering hit him from behind. VBD trapped Heath over the ropes. Young broke the flagpole over Heath’s back then draped the flag over him.

-Mickie James was shown warming up backstage and headed to the ring. [c]

-Video package on Minoru Suzuki.

(3) MICKIE JAMES vs. SAVANNAH EVANS (w/Tasha Steelz)

The fans were enthusiastic to see Mickie. Fans chanted “Welcome back”. Evans pushed Mickie down. Evans threw Mickie to the mat. Mickie landed a series of punches and jumped on Evans’ back. Evans backed Mickie into the corner. Mickie chopped Evans. Mickie landed kicks on Evans. Tasha pulled Mickie’s leg from the outside and Mickie ran into a big boot from Evans.

Evans choked Mickie over the middle rope. Evans stomped Mickie. Fans chanted “Hardcore Country”. Evans punched Mickie. Evans splashed Mickie in the corner. Mickie tried to fight back but Evans cut her off. Evans put Mickie in a bearhug. Mickie bit Evans. Mickie punched Evans repeatedly. Evans set Mickie on the top rope.

Mickie got a Thesz Press on Evans from the top rope for a two count. Deonna Purrazzo’s music played and she walked to the stage. Evans used the distraction to throw Mickie in the corner. Evans gave Mickie a full nelson slam and got a two count. Mickie gave Evans two kicks, followed by a DDT for the win.

WINNER: Mickie James in 7:00.

-Deonna got on the ring apron. Josh brought up that there is a no-contact clause before their match at Bound For Glory. Deonna pushed Mickie. Matthew Rehwoldt walked behind Mickie and clotheslined her. Deonna pulled up Mickie by the hair and talked trash. Deonna and Rehwoldt posed to end the segment.

(D.L.’s Take: A decent match that was mostly Evans on offense. Good final angle to add heat to the Knockouts Title match at BFG.)

-Deonna and Rehwoldt had a discussion backstage with Scott D’Amore. Scott said that Rehwoldt made contact with Mickie and he could strip Deonna of the belt. Scott told Rehwoldt not to show up at Bound For Glory or he would suspend both of them forever.

-How To Be a Professional. Chapter 44: Consequences. Brian Myers addressed his team and said that last week was a complete embarrassment. He said that blood needed to be spilled. He said that Manny Lemons was completely uncoachable. He wished him well on his future endeavors and said a garbage bag with his stuff would be sent to him.

-Sam Beale kissed up to Myers. Myers said heads need to roll. Myers cut Beale. Myers walked off with Zicky Dice and VSK. Beale asked for one last thing: for Myers to sign a picture for him. Myers had VSK sign it. Beale stared sadly at the photo.

-Scott D’Amore was in his office. The Inspiration sent R.D. Evans to sign the contract for them. Evans is their entertainment lawyer. Rosemary & Havok teleported into the room. Rosemary sniffed the pen and questioned that ink was being used. Rosemary got excited that she smelled extra virginal blood with Evans across the table. Rosemary and Havok signed the contract.

Scott said he was excited to have the match at Bound For Glory. Rosemary told Evans to tell his team that she wished the Inspiration were there so they could see their pretty faces in person, but they will be at BFG to bite them off. [c]

(4) ALEX ZAYNE vs. TREY MIGUEL

There was a dueling chant for both wrestlers. Trey took Zayne down in an armlock. Trey and Zayne exchanged holds. Zayne took Trey down. They had a test of strength. Trey took Zayne to the mat. They went back and forth again and exchanged armdrags. Trey rolled to the outside. Zayne missed a moonsault to the outside, but Trey connected with his moonsault. [c]

Trey had the advantage after the break. Trey took Zayne to the mat and put him in a submission. Zayne powered out of the hold. Zayne clotheslined Trey. Zayne did a running front-flip rana on Trey. D’Lo called it one of the most athletic things he’s ever seen. Trey came back with kicks. Zayne caught Trey with a running knee.

Trey kicked Zayne in the head and gave him a 619, followed by a meteora for the win.

WINNER: Trey Miguel in 12:00.

After the match, Steve Maclin attacked Trey from behind. ELP and the Bullet Club ran in and attacked Maclin. ELP super kicked Maclin while Bey and Hikuleo held him. ELP gave Trey a low blow.

(D.L.’s Take: A really good match. Both wrestlers showed a lot. I would have liked for Zayne to be added to the X Division match at BFG. The Bullet Club beatdown added more heat to the match at BFG.)

-Josh and D’Lo ran down the matches for Bound For Glory, including:

Tenille Dashwood vs. John Skyler vs. Chelsea Green vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Fallah Bahh for the Digital Media Title

Violent By Design vs. Heath and a mystery partner

Call Your Shot Gauntlet match

The Good Brothers vs. Finjuice vs. The Bullet Club for the Tag Team Titles

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James for the Knockouts Title

Decay vs. The Inspiration for the Knockouts Tag Team Title

Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Title

-Josh Alexander walked to the ring. [c]

-Alexander stood in the middle of the ring. He said that in two days he steps into the ring and challenges for the Impact World Title. He talked about risking his X Division Title for the opportunity. He talked about working construction, but he was given another opportunity to return to wrestling. He worked hard to get to where he is now. Fans clapped.

Alexander said he wouldn’t risk letting his sons not see him chase his dreams. Christian Cage’s music played and he walked to the ring with the title. Cage said he has been on the biggest stages in the industry. He said it will come down to if Josh will crack under the pressure. Cage said he thrives on pressure and wins world titles.

Cage said he respects Alexander but he doesn’t think he has it in him. Alexander said he hears all of Cage’s criticism. He said he had a chip on his shoulder like Cage had when he came to Impact in 2005. Alexander said that Cage will never be the face of Impact as long as he’s cashing a check from a billionaire.

Alexander said he was going to bring the belt home and slam the forbidden door in his face. Cage said that Alexander wasn’t even the best wrestler from Canada. Or even in this ring. Alexander took Cage down. Security ran in to break them up. Security had trouble breaking them up, so wrestlers ran in to break them up. Fans chanted “Bound For Glory.” Cage’s music played and he walked up the ramp as the show went off.

FINAL THOUGHTS: A very effective go-home show. The Mickie/Deonna confrontation built even more anticipation for that match. The Josh Alexander video feature was excellent and very sports-like. Alexander always delivers in the ring, but now he has done a great job on the mic as well. The in-ring highlight of the show was Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne. Impact did a solid job of making Bound For Glory seem like a major event.

