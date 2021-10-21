THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 10/21: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling heading into Bound For Glory

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: W. Morrissey

Morrissey debuted in Impact a year ago and has come a long way. He was never a favorite of mine in his WWE days, but he has worked hard, gotten in really good shape, and has been someone to look forward to on Impact shows. On last week’s show, he won the Battle Royal to become the 20th entrant in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at Bound For Glory. That obviously makes him a favorite to win the match. I would look forward to seeing what he can do in a title match against Christian Cage or Josh Alexander.

Impact Match of the Week: Chris Sabin vs. Chris Bey

The highlight of last week’s show was this PPV caliber match that saw Sabin take the victory after 12 minutes with the Cradle Shock. Sabin returned in the Battle Royal later in the show and was the next to last person in the match, meaning he will be the number one entrant in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at Bound For Glory.

Impact TV Results (10/14/21):

-El Phantasmo beat Rohit Raju and Willie Mack

-Savannah Evans beat Lady Frost

-Rich Swann beat VSK

-Chris Sabin beat Chris Bey

-W. Morrissey won a 20-person battle royal to become the 20th man to enter the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at Bound For Glory

In The News:

Ace Austin and Gia Miller lost their apartment in a fire. A Go Fund Me has been set up and you can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/austin-and-georgia-lees-relief-fund

Tickets for Bound For Glory at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas sold out. However tickets are still available for the TV tapings that are being held the following two days.

Coming Up:

The “go-home” episode of Impact’s TV show features:

-Mickie James vs. Savannah Evans

-Finjuice vs. Chris Bey & Hikuleo

-Alex Zayne vs. Trey Miguel

Impact’s biggest show of the year, Bound For Glory, takes place on Saturday in Las Vegas. The matches include:

-Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Title

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James for the Knockouts Title

-Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel vs. El Phantasmo for the vacant X Division Title

-Rosemary & Havok vs. The Iinspiration for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-A 20-person Call Your Shot Gauntlet match

-Violent By Design vs. Heath and a mystery partner

