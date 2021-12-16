HEYDORN’S DYNAMITE RECEIPT 12/15: Bryan Danielson and Adam Page roll out a classic for the AEW World Championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-What a treat. Bottom line? The 60-minute draw between Bryan Danielson and Adam Page was an all-timer. Epic and the best match to date in AEW. Look, that’s a lofty statement, but accurate. Danielson and Page wasted nothing in the match and filled all 60 minutes with compelling and logical work. We didn’t get a winner, but that’s ok. The fact that the match was an instant classic helps the perception of Adam Page as champion and cultivates a must-see aura around future title defenses, including the rematch, which is surely on the horizon.

-Adam Cole has a present? Kyle O’Reilly? I mean, what else could it be, right?

-Tony Khan again continued the slow burn with Wardlow this week. That turn is going to be significant when it happens. Props to Khan for investing time in it and to Wardlow for pulling it off artistically the way he has.

-More people would be talking about how good Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida was if it wasn’t for that pesky classic that took place at the top of the show. A decent symbol of evidence as to why that match going on last would have helped the overall show in terms of pace, but evidence decked out with a multitude of cons as well. This was great. It felt like a fight with Shida vanquishing her rival and now set for something else.

-MJF is on another level. He’s so smooth and detestable as a heel and it very much helps make his opponent on the other side of the ring.

-Dante Martin vs. MJF didn’t really have the intrigue of who would win working in its favor, but working opposite MJF helped Martin’s growth within the company and in the eyes of fans in terms of perception.

-Martin has the athletic part of the wrestling game down. He’s fascinating to watch in that regard. He needs a gimmick. The calm look and demeanor isn’t engaging and hurts his ability to fire up when he needs to during matches.

-C.M. Punk, Darby Allin, and Sting vs. MJF and FTR is a smart match to book and one that can keep the MJF and Punk feud going strong into the new year. With this match booked, it’s looking like Punk vs. MJF will happen at Revolution at the beginning of March.

CATCH-UP: 12/15 AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS: Keller’s detailed report and analysis on “Winter is Coming” special with Hangman vs. Danielson, Wardlow vs. Sydal, MJF vs. Dante