FREE PODCAST 12/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage: Hangman vs. Danielson for the title, MJF vs. Dante, did the show need a surprise, live callers, emails (161 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Tyler Sage to review AEW Dynamite with lots of live callers and emails. They discuss mostly the 60-minute draw classic between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson, with a diverse mix of opinions on the match quality and the decision to do a draw instead of having a winner. They also discuss MJF vs. Dante Martin including whether Martin’s stock went up, Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida, the weird finish and post-match angle with Shawn Spears during and after the Wardlow vs. Matt Sydal match, the lack of a big surprise debut, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO