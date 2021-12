SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Tom Stoup take your calls and dive into the mailbag to discuss Greyson Waller’s rise after attacking Gargano, Harland’s debut, Strong vs. Breakker, Boa vs. Enofe, Kai vs. Jade, Grimes vs. Hudson, D’Angelo vs. Chase, Lashing Out with Lash Legend, and more.

