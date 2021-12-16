News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/16 – WKPWP Keller & Powell Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: (12-13-2011) Keller & Powell talk Slammys, prudence of Cena heel turn, WM28, live callers and emails (166 min.)

December 16, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (12-13-2011), Wade is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They discuss the previous night’s Raw, the Slammy Awards, the Mystery Video, WrestleMania 28 taking shape, the WWE Network, and a lot more including lots of calls and email questions in 90 minutes of Livecast and 41 minutes of a VIP Aftershow.

