12/29 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Shelton Benjamin vs. Veer Maahan, T-Bar vs. Sal Sergio, more

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

DECEMBER 29, 2021

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

(1) T-BAR vs. SAL SERGIO

Sergio was already in the ring as T-Bar made his entrance. The announcers said he was from Italy, and as if to prove it, Sergio wore long tights with the colors of the Italian flag. The wrestlers locked up and T-Bar easily pushed Sergio down to the mat. Sergio ducked a punch, then begged off as T-Bar turned toward him. T-Bar started in with the real punishment in the corner, then suplexed Sergio across the ring. T-Bar followed up with the same throw from the opposite corner. He scooped up Sergio and hit a knee strike to his ribs before spinning and tossing him over the top rope to the floor.

T-Bar joined Sergio on the floor and choke slammed him onto the ring apron. Back in the ring, T-Bar lifted Sergio to his feet before running the ropes and hitting a bicycle kick to Sergio’s shoulder. He hoisted Sergio onto his shoulders and hit the Eyes Wide Shut and covered for three.

WINNER: T-Bar by pinfall in 2:30.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Well done, an actual squash match! T-Bar’s toss of Sergio over the top ropes was impressive, and it was refreshing for the producer to skip the seemingly-required Main Event chin lock in order to expedite T-Bar’s victory. Everything made sense.)

(2) SHELTON BENJAMIN vs. VEER MAHAAN

Mahaan backed Benjamin into a corner to start and the ref called him off. Benjamin returned fire in a different corner, landing several blows. He turned his back on Mahaan, allowing Mahaan to toss Benjamin into the first corner and land several body blows. He knocked Benjamin to the mat, then followed up with a standard scoop slam. He lifted Benjamin to his feet and Benjamin reversed out of a vertical suplex. He went behind Mahaan, but Mahaan pried Benjamin’s hands apart, then knocked him to the mat with a big boot.

Benjamin rolled out to ringside and caught his breath at the announce table. Mahaan went to the floor and rolled Benjamin into the ring. Benjamin tried to suplex Mahaan into the ring from the apron but Mahaan blocked the attempt. Benjamin landed a knee strike in the ring, then fired Mahaan off the ropes and leveled him with a heel kick. We cut to break with both men recovering on the canvas.

Benjamin was controlling Mahaan with a chin lock after the break. Mahaan got to his feet and landed a shot to Benjamin’s ribs, but Benjamin hit a jawbreaker in return. Benjamin moved in a and locked his arms around Mahaan’s ribs from behind. Again, Mahaan got to his feet and elbowed his way to freedom. Benjamin ran the ropes but Mahaan jumped and splashed Benjamin in mid-air. Mahaan hit Benjamin with a sidewalk slam, then screamed at the crowd before dropping a telegraphed elbow. Mahaan slowly removed his left elbow pad and missed his overhead clothesline. Benjamin hit a spinning kick, knocking Mahaan to the mat. Benjamin clotheslined Mahaan, who awkwardly fell down near the ropes. He instantly got up and this time succeeded with the “Million Dollar Arm.” Mahaan hit a twisting DDT and covered Benjamin for the three-count.

WINNER: Veer Mahaan by pinfall in 7:00.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Not bad – something looked screwy at the end when Benjamin clotheslined Mahaan. It’s also dubious that Mahaan, who seems slated to appear on Raw any week now, had his hands completely full with Benjamin and took seven minutes to defeat him.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 7.6

