MJF match announced for AEW Dynamite TBS premiere

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 1, 2022

MJF will wrestle on the TBS premiere of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night. The company announced the news during the New Year’s Eve episode of AEW Rampage. MJF’s opponent was not named. This week on Dynamite, MJF revealed his next goal was the AEW World Championship.

AEW Dynamite will premiere on TBS on January 5 after a two year run on TNT. Other matches on the show include Bryan Danielson vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Championship, Ruby Soho vs. Jade Cargill in the TBS Championship Tournament finals, Malaki Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr, and more.

