Tony Khan talks recent success of Hook in AEW

Tony Khan believes that Hook will be a major part of AEW’s success in 2022.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Khan spoke on the recent buzz Hook has generated and said he has the full support of the company behind him.

“Hook could be rookie of the year in any year,” Khan said of the budding star. “He has the marketing machine fully behind him. He’s had great coaching from his father, Taz, who is his mentor, and he’s learned from a lot of very intelligent pro wrestlers. It bodes really well for him, and he is going to be special every time you see him on screen. There is so much to look forward to in 2022, and Hook is a big reason for that.”

Hook has been a hot act in AEW with recent wins over Bear Bronson and Fuego Del Sol.

