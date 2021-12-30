AEW Rampage draws better than expected rating on Christmas night for Guevara vs. Cody TNT Title match, Hook’s second match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Dec 25 episode of AEW Rampage averaged 589,000 viewers, the highest since Nov. 5. It aired on Saturday night instead of its usual Friday night, and it was Christmas. The viewership number is higher than AEW and TNT were likely expecting.

The cable household rating was actually down (the percentage of homes with access to cable that tuned in) to 0.40 from 0.42 the prior week. That’s indicative of more people on average watching each TV, perhaps due to family gatherings at Christmas.

Nevertheless, it’s a good number for AEW and TNT, likely buoyed by the Sammy Guevara vs. Cody Rhodes main event for the TNT Title and Hook’s second match.

In the 18-49 demographic, Rampage finished no. 25 among all cable shows with a 0.26 rating, up from the 0.23 the week before.

In the male 18-49 demographic, Rampage drew a 0.34, up from 0.31. It was flat among the young 18-34 demo with a 0.18 both weeks.