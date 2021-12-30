VIP AUDIO 12/30 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Cody wins TNT Title, Brandi confronts Lambert, Punk-MJF, Cole-O’Reilly flaw, Cargill vs. Rosa, WrestleKingdom preview (57 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

Full review of AEW Rampage including Hook’s second match and Cody Rhodes defeating Sammy Guevara for the TNT Title.

Analysis of what’s going on with Cody and whether he’s playing three-dimensional chess and in total control of how fans are reacting to him – or the opposite.

Full review of AEW Dynamite including C.M. Punk-MJF-Wardlow developments, Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa, Brandi Rhodes confronting Dan Lambert, and the flaw in the Adam Cole-Kyle O’Reilly storyline already.

Previews of nights 1 and 2 of New Japan’s WrestleKingdom.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO