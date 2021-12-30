VIP AUDIO 12/30 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Cody wins TNT Title, Brandi confronts Lambert, Punk-MJF, Cole-O’Reilly flaw, Cargill vs. Rosa, WrestleKingdom preview (57 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:
- Full review of AEW Rampage including Hook’s second match and Cody Rhodes defeating Sammy Guevara for the TNT Title.
- Analysis of what’s going on with Cody and whether he’s playing three-dimensional chess and in total control of how fans are reacting to him – or the opposite.
- Full review of AEW Dynamite including C.M. Punk-MJF-Wardlow developments, Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa, Brandi Rhodes confronting Dan Lambert, and the flaw in the Adam Cole-Kyle O’Reilly storyline already.
- Previews of nights 1 and 2 of New Japan’s WrestleKingdom.
